Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 2,669 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Watsco worth $45,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.95 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

