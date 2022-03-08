Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 82,610 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,400.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,173,744. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.