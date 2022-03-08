Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Teladoc Health worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 131,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,757. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

