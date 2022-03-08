Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $8.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.94. 267,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.20 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

