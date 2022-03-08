Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.09% of PRA Group worth $45,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,940. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

