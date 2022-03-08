Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Terminix Global worth $43,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.