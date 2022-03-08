Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 906.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after acquiring an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,719 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

