Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $36.44 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.95% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,243. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

