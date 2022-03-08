Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $37.64 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Porch Group worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 333,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

