Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $54.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Kadant worth $54,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

