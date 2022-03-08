Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $55.90 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.86% of Heska worth $55,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HSKA stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.39. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,382.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

