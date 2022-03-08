Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $60.15 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.86% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $60,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

