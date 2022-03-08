Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $63.05 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Power Integrations worth $63,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 497,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.