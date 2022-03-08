Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704,383 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.84% of PROS worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PROS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PROS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

PROS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

