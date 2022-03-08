Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $34.67 Million Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,672,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Squarespace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $50,404,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $21,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $13,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 38,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,201. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35.

Squarespace Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.