Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Aspen Technology worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

AZPN stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

