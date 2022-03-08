Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Health Catalyst worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 191,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,001,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,640. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

