Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,343 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Floor & Decor worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

FND traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,761. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

