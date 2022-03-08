Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 149,087 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,087 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Oak Street Health worth $49,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 153,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.