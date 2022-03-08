Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,848,136 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,848,136 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.62% of Healthcare Services Group worth $61,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 59,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

