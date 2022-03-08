Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 2,574,550 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,574,550 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Gentex worth $48,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gentex by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after buying an additional 160,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,616. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

