Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,892. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

