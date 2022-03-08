Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes $28.91 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,906,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. 156,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.13. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.93 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.