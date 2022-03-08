Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,901,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Progyny by 224.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 494,109 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

