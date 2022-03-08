Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Illumina by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Illumina by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Illumina by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,282. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

