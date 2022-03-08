Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 115.20.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 42.43 on Tuesday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 42.10 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 70.55.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.