ROAD Achieves Market Cap of $56,394.44 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $56,394.44 and $13,469.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

