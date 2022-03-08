Robust Token (RBT) Hits Market Cap of $487,807.18

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $14.15 or 0.00036702 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $487,807.18 and approximately $3,121.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.