Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 170,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Rockshield Capital alerts:

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.