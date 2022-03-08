Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.46. 1,406,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,541 shares of company stock worth $1,896,487 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

