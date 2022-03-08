Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $152.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

