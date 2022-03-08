Rosenblatt Securities Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $157.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

