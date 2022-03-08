Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ROST opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

