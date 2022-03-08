Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 22,250 shares.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.