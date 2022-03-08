Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $151.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

