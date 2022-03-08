Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $22.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $50,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $21,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $13,302,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.