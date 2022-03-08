Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $158,579.24 and $13.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00191300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.