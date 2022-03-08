RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 51,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 421,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 5,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.