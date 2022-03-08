RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 812 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.23. 861,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

