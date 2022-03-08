RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,480. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.