RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

