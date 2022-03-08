RVW Wealth LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 326.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.68% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,633. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $70.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

