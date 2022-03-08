RVW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.19. 9,647,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $299.51 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

