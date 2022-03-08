RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 30,590 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 6,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

