RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $28.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $833.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $946.74 and a 200-day moving average of $928.63. The stock has a market cap of $836.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

