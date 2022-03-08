RVW Wealth LLC Sells 231,258 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,258 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 3,639,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

