Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $789,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
