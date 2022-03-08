Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $789,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

