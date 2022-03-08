Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $74.12

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.12, but opened at $77.96. Ryanair shares last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 8,763 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.