Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of R opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

