Ryo Currency Trading 15% Lower This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $2,126.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.98 or 0.06643709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00261048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.84 or 0.00732061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00068122 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00430936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00326184 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,522,290 coins and its circulating supply is 36,404,977 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.